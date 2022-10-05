Police officer Thapelo Molomo wows ‘Idols SA’ judges

North West-based Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo has taken over the Idols SA stage by storm with his flamboyant vocal talent and extravagant performance.

Molomo, a psychologist at the SA Police Service (SAPS) employee health and wellness, has made it through to the top seven of the singing competition.

The 29-year-old police officer, who hails from Dipetsaneng village, close to Mokopane in Limpopo is highly talented with a melodic voice that left the competition’s judging panel speechless.

Molomo joined the SAPS in April 2021, and part of his duties include offering trauma debriefing, counselling and other employee health and wellness-related services.

According to SAPS, Molomo has a passion for music, which is the driving force behind his participation in season 18 of the talent search competition, which aims to uncover and help build the musical talents of successful contestants.

The father of a newborn baby has urged other potential contestants to follow their dreams, unleash their potential and make their mark in the world.

He attributes his success to the immense support he is receiving from his colleagues and family. The SAPS also wished him the best of luck on his Idols SA journey.

