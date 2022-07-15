Prepare for more drama in season three of ‘The Estate’

The award-winning weekday prime time telenovela The Estate makes a return for season three on Monday.

The much-popular S3’s prime-time telenovela touches on issues affecting South Africans including land, identity, corruption and money.

In the new season, a new family will be introduced, the Nobengelas, consisting of Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe, Lerato Mvelase playing Noxolo, Samke Makhoba portraying Gcinekile, Siya Xaba as Vukani, and Anga Makubalo featuring as Mzolisi.

Moopi Mothibeli has also joined the telenovela as Mohau Kabi, a Bachelor of Science in Engineering student.

Also in the third season Castro Kamanga, played by Aubry Poo, continues his political career as the premier of the province.

Lorcia Cooper returns to the cast as Jo and Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle, Dineo Langa playing Mmakwena, Matli Mohapelo portraying Lesiba, Mpho Sibeko featuring as Dumisani, Zenokuhle Maseko as Sindi, Jacques Blignaut as Martin, Sparky Xulu playing Siya, Clemintine Mosimane featuring as Mmatshepho, and Carla Claasen playing Tessa.

S3 channel head Pat van Heerden said: “The Estate is key to the incremental building of the S3 [formerly SABC3] schedule with well-produced relevant local drama. The new season does not hold back as we stare into the dramatic issues that plague the nation,” said Van Heerden.

