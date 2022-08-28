Race is on for SAMA Record of the Year

The race is on at the South African Music Awards for the Record of the Year gong tonight, following the blissful first night of the ceremony.

Last night, Sun City in North West played host to the first part of the ceremony, two years after the last live event, with Mpho Popps and Robot Boii as hosts.

Songstress Nomfundo Moh bagged the Best Afro Pop Album award for her hit song Amagama. The four-time nominee, in her first year in music, expects to take Record of the Year honours for Phakade Lami featuring Sha Sha and Ami Faku.

She is challenging industry heavyweights Zakes Bantwini, Madumane, Kabza De Small, Nasty C, Musa Keys and Matthew Mole for the title.

Msaki bagged the Best Adult Contemporary Album award for Platinumb Heart Open while Dladla Mshunqisi took home the Best Gqom Album.

Reece Madlisa and Zuma, known as Amaroto, excitedly grabbed their award for Ama Roto Vol 2. Chymamusique was announced as a first-time Sama winner when he was called out to grab the Best Dance Album for Music award.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka was honoured with the inaugural Chairman’s Award for her continued and seemingly effortless contribution to the music industry to push its growth and success, ensuring that it was still a safe space for the aspirant music creatives.

The memoriam tribute was dedicated to Wouter Kellerman and Mandisa Dyantyi.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “We are immensely proud of the recipients of these technical excellence awards.”

The main ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC1 at 8pm tonight.

