Radebe’s son ‘Primo’ becomes a TikTok star

Unlike his famous father who made his name in the UK playing for Leeds United, Ofentse ‘Primo’ Baloyi is crafting his name in the entertainment industry.

The 29-year-old son of Lucas Radebe has become an overnight sensation on TikTok. The name ‘Primo’ emerged when he was still a krump dancer, but his first love has always been soccer, though he could not reach the dizzy heights of his father.

Upon completing high school in 2011, he furthered his studies and took on an economics degree while pursuing his soccer career. “I genuinely pursued soccer because I was inspired by my father, I looked up to him and playing soccer professionally made sense to me.”

However, soccer prevailed at the time, and he started training with PSL teams Mpumalanga Black Aces and Bid Wits and never finished his degree.

Baloyi stopped playing soccer in 2018, went back to school, also worked as a bookkeeper for a couple of months and then the country went into a lockdown.

He used his time wisely while the country was on lockdown and started making YouTube skits, which eventually led him onto the social media platform TikTok. “I was just making skits on YouTube, then one day I decided to post one of my videos on Instagram. Someone then told me that the type of skit I had created would do well on TikTok and at that time I was not a fan of the platform.”

The emerging creative describes his content as relatable material where he uses a lot of humour to address social issues.

He has reached over 4-million viewers a week on TikTok. He has also landed a role on 1 Magic’s Lingashoni season 2.

