RHOD star Jojo opens up about her past abusive relationship

During a heart-to-heart conversation, Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Jojo Robinson opened up to co-star Nonku Williams about her past relationship.

Jojo is a tattoo fanatic and artist who is married to Durban businessman and former South African kickboxing champion Calvin Robinson.

On the latest episode of RHOD, the ladies were introduced to Musa Mseleku’s wife Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku at a black-tie event. After waiting in anticipation, they were shocked to discover who had kept them on their toes.

At the event, the conversation around men and how they cheat got heated when Nonku touched a nerve and said all men cheat, especially black men, while white men buy [sexual favours], to which Jojo was offended and told her to “shut up”.

After the dust had settled, Jojo invited Nonku for quad biking, where she opened up to her about her past marriage. The two celebrity stars confided to each other about how their former husbands ill-treated them.

Jojo showed a vulnerable side nobody knew about, and Nonku was very understanding of what she had gone through in her past marriage before tying the knot to Calvin.

Jojo and Calvin have been married for 10 years and have a six-year-old son, Rocco.

