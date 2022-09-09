S3 to flight moving documentary inspired by ‘Matwete’ star’s murder

A documentary inspired by the murder of Matwetwe lead actor, Sibusiso Khwinana, who was stabbed to death in Pretoria on March 1 2019, will air on S3 soon.

Khwinana was killed by thugs during an attempted robbery outside a cinema where the screening of Matwetwe had just finished.

Khwinana’s high-profile murder grabbed the national headlines. The nation was shocked and angry as people wondered how safe they were in their neighbourhoods. Khwinana was one of the over 50 other people who were murdered around the country that day.

A three-year-long journey by a group of filmmakers, who tried to make sense of South Africa’s insane murder rate and crime statistics, has now culminated in a documentary that seeks to find a meaning behind the murder of 57 or more people every day. Hence the title of the documentary, 57.

The documentary also aims to start a conversation and unearth the insights about the madness that is currently suffocating the country.

“Using the death of Sibusiso as a catalyst, we set about having an open and honest conversation about the shadow that hangs over our nation,” said Craig Friedmond, the director of 57.

“We hope that the film will be insightful, illuminating, and above all helpful in trying to get into grips with the problem of violent crime.”

A number of interviews helped shape the film, including those with Gareth Newham, Kagiso Lediga, Eusebius Mckaiser, Matshilo Motsei, Brenda Goldblatt, Joey Rasdien, KG Mokgadi, Johnny Steinberg, Tebatso Mashisi, and many others.

S3’s head of channel Pat Van Heerden said: “S3 acquired the programme because it is a profound and moving film which is deeply committed to making South Africa a better place for all to love and live in.”

