Satma announces nominees and new categories for its 17th edition

The nominees for the 17th edition of the South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma) have been announced.

The organisation said during the announcement ceremony, held at the Ridge Casino Witbank in Mpumalanga at the weekend, that this year’s awards would be bigger and better because of the huge number of applicants. New categories have also been introduced.

Satma CEO Zandile Nzimande said the organisation is proud to have continued with the awards even during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that the youth are coming on board and have learnt that the awards are about preserving the African cultures.

“There is a massive growth on the awards, and with the introduction of new categories like best traditional social media influencer and bringing the fashion culture in, shows that we are serious about not losing our identity,” said Nzimande.

“As much as we are diverse as Africans, as South Africans we have a responsibility that our heritage is passed on to the next generation unfiltered.”

Nzimande urged members of the public to vote for their favourite artists who will take home a trophy and R10 000 prize money.

Mpumalanga arts and culture MEC Thandi Shongwe said the province, which will host the awards for the third and last time, will make sure that this year’s awards will be memorable.

Shongwe said: “Traditional music has played a vital role in our lives as Africans and the Satmas in particular help us strengthen our cultural identities.

“Mpumalanga is a province of cultural diversity because even though we are dominated by Swati- and Ndebele-speaking people, we still cater for all cultures. We hope to see everyone in Mbombela for the main event on the 1st of October 2022.”

Nominated for best traditional music community radio presenter, Kasi FM’s Phumzile Mlangeni, said she is thrilled to be nominated among men.

“The award for this category has never been won by a woman, I hope that my fans will vote for me so that I take it home,” said Mlangeni.

