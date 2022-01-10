Shauwn Mkhize defends her grandkids

Johannesburg- Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has recently taken to social media to defend her grandchildren after there were reports that she wanted paternity tests done for her second grandchild.

Taking to social media Shauwn posted a picture of both her grandkids but hid the face of the second one Coco and only showed Flo’s face.

“I had such an amazing time with my grandchildren this past weekend. As a parent, I think it is important that we protect our kids from unnecessary or premature exposure.”

“These are kids guys and let’s not rob them of their Innocence by involving them in the “ cruelty” and the harsh realities of this world.”

“I’d I would also like to request everyone to please respect the family’s decision to keep the kids away from social media. Thanking you in advance,” she wrote.

