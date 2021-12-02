VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shook: Fans react to Hlomu returning to Mqhele on The Wife

By Nompilo Zulu
Hlomu & Mqhele The Wife Photo Supplied

Johannesburg – Tweeps were left shaken at how Hlomu chose her man Mqhele over her parents after he beat her up on last week’s episode of The Wife.

Upon The Wife’s debut on Showmax last month, tweeps were taken by the character Mqhele (Bonko Khoza).

They have since been obsessed and swooning over his charm, and sex appeal.

Over the past couple of weeks, tweeps have also shown their love to Hlomu and Mqhele, loving the combo.

However, in last week’s episode, we saw Mqhele beat up Mahlomu for not taking his calls and like any other week, the Showmax telenovela trended with Mzansi expressing their frustrations of the incident of abuse.

Thereafter, Mqhele was seen begging Hlomu for forgiveness at her parent’s house in Durban. Hlomu’s father beat him up to a pulp, he persevered and waited for his girl.

Hlomu our wife then ditched her parents and went back to Johannesburg with her man.

Take a look at how tweeps reacted to Hlomu choosing Indoda:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes