Shwashwi: Is DJ Maphorisa really dating Thuli?

Johannesburg- There are possibilities that there is a new relationship in the world of celebrities.

No one saw it coming but the Twitter detectives have been hard at work and came back with what looks like concrete evidence on Dj Maphorisa and former Generations The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo.

Even though the pair have not publicly declared that they are in a relationship, videos of them cozied up are trending on the socials.

Thuli has since responded, saying they are not together.

Y’all stop, we’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 12, 2021

…and the truth remains, I’m single 😌 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 12, 2021

Watch the trending video of the pair hugging and holding hands below:

So Dj Maphorisa and Thuli are a thing 😍😍😍😍😍😍#konka Big Brother Mzansi pic.twitter.com/aC744wQWbd — CyberBullying Defense Force SA 🇿🇦 (@Omilly_N) October 12, 2021

Lorch confirmed it "Thuli wa Phori"🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/wYwNuhTXtD — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) October 12, 2021

For The Latest Shwashwi news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi