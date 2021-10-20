VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Survivor SA host Nico makes his way back to real TV

By Coceka Magubeni
Nico Panagio// Picture:Instagram

Johannesburg- Survivor SA host Nico, with that mouthful of a surname, Panagiotopoulos, has made his way back to real TV.

Thank goodness for small mercies.

He breathes new life into the M-Net soapie Legacy with his smoking-hot looks.

How long before you ditch the soapie for another exotic location?

 

