Sithelo Shozi shares pictures of her beautiful family

Johannesburg- Durban-based DJ Sithelo Shozi, who has been making the headlines for the past couple of weeks, recently shared a picture of her beautiful family.

Sithelo recently took to social media to share a video and pictures of her first, second, and third born.

Sithelo found herself in the limelight and was the talk of the town when the father of her second and third children, Andile Mpisane got married to Tamia Louw.

The mother of three is proof that no matter what life throws at you, you have to get back up and carry on.

Sithelo is currently working on her music and the visuals she shared on her social media are for her single Hell and Back.

Earlier this month, Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane apparently dumped his long-time girlfriend and baby-mama Sithelo Shozi after he questioned the paternity of their second child.

Sunday World learnt that Mpisane has also taken back ownership of the luxurious BMW he bought Shozi just two months ago.

Mpisane, who is the youngest club chairperson in the Premier Soccer League, took many by surprise when he wed Tamia Louw last month – with the newlyweds said to be expecting their first child together.

