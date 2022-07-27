South African Traditional Music Achievements Awards nominations close

The South African Traditional Music Achievements Awards (SATMA) has closed nominee submissions for the 2022 awards.

SATMA, an organisation that has hosted the awards for years, will be doing it for the 17th time this year.

Priding itself in protecting culture, heritage, and traditional music with its musicians, on Wednesday SATMA revealed that it received an overwhelming number of nominee submissions from several artists and musical groups and on Saturday they will be revealing those who are nominated.

“This is a breakthrough as the SATMA Awards looks to make the submission process digital and easier for nominees. With 27 categories the SATMA Awards received over 4500 submissions across all the different categories.The announcement of nominees will take place at Emalahleni/Witbank in the Mpumalanga province on the 30th of July 2022,” said Keletso Dlamini from SATMA.

“We wish to extend our gratitude to all the traditional music groups and artists for submitting their entries for the 17th SATMA Awards 2022. The event will have several prominent and prestigious joining together to celebrate our diverse cultures,” added Dlamini. The SATMA Awards will be on the 1st of October 2022.

