Third baby on the way for Kenny Kunene and wife

Kenny Kunene, formerly known as Mzansi’s Sushi King, is growing his family.

The businessman announced on Wednesday that his wife is pregnant with their third baby.

Kunene, the current Patriotic Alliance deputy president, wrote on his Instagram account: “We are expecting. We thank God and the ancestors for another baby, a blessing we don’t take for granted.”

Kunene married his wife Nonkululeko Mhlanga in 2017. They welcomed their second baby, Reemona in 2019, when their first son, Remo Mokgethwa, was just two-years-old.

The 51-year-old former high school English teacher also has three other children with his first wife, Mathato Kunene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kenny kunene (@kenny_kunene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kenny kunene (@kenny_kunene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Kunene (@babybillionairekunene)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author