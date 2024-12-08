Environmentalists, locals not too keen on Musina-Makhado SEZ

The planned multi-million-rand Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone faces court action over concerns regarding its impact on the environment and sacred spiritual sites in the Vhembe region of Limpopo.

The matter, which was set to be heard in the Polokwane High Court this week, will now sit next month. The major component of the special economic zone is a new steel and metallurgical cluster largely financed by Chinese developers. Lobby groups argue that this coal-based project will take South Africa down a dangerous developmental path.

The applicants, The Herd Nature Reserve, Living Limpopo and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies argue that the Limpopo economic authorities are following a dubious approach known as “project splitting”.

