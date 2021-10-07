REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Eskom announces stage 2 loadshedding

By Ashley Lechman
SECUNDA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 09: A general view of Matla Power Station on March 09, 2021 in Secunda, South Africa. The power station is a coal-fired power plant operated by Eskom and consuming the output from the Matla coal mine. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

Johannesburg – South Africa’s embattled power utility, Eskom, has once again announced it will be implementing loadshedding in the country.

“In order to replenish emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 in the morning, and will again resume on Friday night at 21:00 to 05:00 on Saturday morning,” Eskom said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday urged the public to reduce electricity usage following a series of breakdowns at its generating units.

The power utility said severe pressure on the power system had led to an increased use of its emergency generation reserves.

The power utility said although it is currently not anticipating the implementation of load shedding, the situation could change at short notice.

The country has not experienced load shedding since 22 July this year.

“Total breakdowns amount to 14 925MW while planned maintenance is 4 759MW of capacity. Should there be any further breakdowns; Eskom might be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.

“While Eskom expects a number of generating units to return to service from breakdowns during the course of the next few days, we urge the public to reduce the usage and to continue using electricity sparingly to assist in avoiding load shedding,” said the power utility in a statement.

