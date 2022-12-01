Eskom attaches Emfuleni municipality assets for unpaid debt

The officials from the Sheriff’s office have attached property belonging to the Emfuleni municipality after Eskom obtained an R1.3-billion judgment against the municipal.

In November, Sunday World reported that the overdue debt by the municipality impacts negatively on the power utility’s liquidity, financial performance and sustainability.

Eskom said the debt leaves the state-owned entity without an option but to further borrow in order to meet its financial commitments. “Emfuleni municipality failed to pay despite its healthy revenue collection of about 90% from its customers,” said Eskom.

Sunday World sent questions to municipality spokesperson, Makhosonke Sangweni, who promised to respond.

“You will have to wait for our comprehensive response, 4pm may be a bit early. We are still doing fact-finding,” Sangweni said.

#EskomGauteng#EmfuleniAssetsAttached We are attaching the Emfuleni Local Municipality’s assets after obtaining a R1.3 billion judgement against the municipality. pic.twitter.com/7jj3W6BqqI — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 1, 2022

