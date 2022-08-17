Eskom cites breakdowns as reason for extension of power cuts

State-owned power utility Eskom announced on Wednesday that power cuts will continue from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, the utility communicated that stage-two blackouts could be reintroduced at short notice due to loss of generational capacity at some of its power stations.

The breakdowns of generation units were reported at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations in the last 24 hours.

See the statement here:

#POWERALERT1 As previously communicated, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 – 24:00 this afternoon and at the same time on Thursday afternoon pic.twitter.com/i9InlfWVAB — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 17, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author