Eskom cites breakdowns as reason for extension of power cuts

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Gallo Images

State-owned power utility Eskom announced on Wednesday that power cuts will continue from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, the utility communicated that stage-two blackouts could be reintroduced at short notice due to loss of generational capacity at some of its power stations.

The breakdowns of generation units were reported at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations in the last 24 hours.

See the statement here:

