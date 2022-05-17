E-edition
Eskom down grades loadshedding to stage 3

By Anelisa Sibanda
Eskom

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5pm until 10pm tonight.

On Monday, they had escalated it to stage 4, saying it lost units at its Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina and Kusile power stations, and two units at Lethabo since Friday night.

Stage 4 was meant to last until 10pm on Tuesday.

