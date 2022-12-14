Eskom downgrades loadshedding to Stage 4 on Thursday

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 4 loadshedding from 5am on Thursday until 5am on Sunday.

The power utility said in a statement on Wednesday that Stage 3 will then be implemented on Sunday.

Reads the statement: “Since Tuesday morning, a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba, Matla and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs and planned maintenance. In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Hendrina power stations has contributed to the capacity constraints.

“A generating unit each at Grootvlei, Camden, Kriel, Majuba power stations returned to service.”

Eskom said it currently has about 6 618 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 15 996 megawatts of capacity is unavailable because of breakdowns.

“Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period,” it said.

“Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.”

