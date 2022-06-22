Eskom escalates loadshedding due to breakdown of units

Stage-two loadshedding has been escalated, power utility Eskom announced on Wednesday morning, saying the rolling blackouts would now be implemented from 10am until midnight.

From Thursday until Sunday, loadshedding will take place from 5am until midnight.

Eskom said this turn of events was necessitated by the breakdown of four generation units early on Wednesday that contributed to capacity constraints.

“A generation unit each at Kendral and Matimba, as well as two units at Matla power station broke down this morning,” said Eskom, adding that there is a likelihood that the stage of loadshedding may be escalated during the evening peaks.”

