Eskom escalates loadshedding to stage 4

The power utility has escalated loadshedding to stage 4 with immediate effect until 5 am on Monday.

Eskom said this is due to further breakdown of units in power stations.

“This is to conserve the limited diesel stocks and to create space to replenish the dam levels in the pumped storage schemes,” said Eskom.

On Friday, Eskom implemented stage 2 due to the breakdown of five units in various power stations.

