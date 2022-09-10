E-edition
Eskom escalates loadshedding to stage 4

By Nompilo Zulu

Eskom has announced that the planned Stage 3 loadshedding for the weekend has been escalated to Stage 4 following additional breakdowns that occurred overnight.

Said Eskom in a statement on Saturday: “Eskom was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves. This has worsened the current generation capacity constraints.”

Stage 4 loadsheddding will begin from 10am Satuday morning and will continue until 5am on Monday.

