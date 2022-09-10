Eskom escalates loadshedding to stage 4

Eskom has announced that the planned Stage 3 loadshedding for the weekend has been escalated to Stage 4 following additional breakdowns that occurred overnight.

Said Eskom in a statement on Saturday: “Eskom was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves. This has worsened the current generation capacity constraints.”

Stage 4 loadsheddding will begin from 10am Satuday morning and will continue until 5am on Monday.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 4 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented from 10:00 this morning until 05:00 on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/4qgwU2AvQE — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 10, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author