Eskom extends loadshedding stage 4

Power utility Eskom has extended stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, it said breakdowns of a generating unit each at Majuba, Tutuka and Kriel stations over the past 24 hours have necessitated the continuation of load shedding at Stage 4 until 5am on Sunday.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load-shedding, which is implemented as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to breakdowns and carry out planned maintenance to return units to service,” said Eskom.

Stage 3 load shedding is anticipated to kick in from 5am on Sunday until Monday.

