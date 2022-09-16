E-edition
Eskom extends loadshedding stage 4

By Anelisa Sibanda

Power utility Eskom has extended stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, it said breakdowns of a generating unit each at Majuba, Tutuka and Kriel stations over the past 24 hours have necessitated the continuation of load shedding at Stage 4 until 5am on Sunday.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load-shedding, which is implemented as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to breakdowns and carry out planned maintenance to return units to service,” said Eskom.

Stage 3 load shedding is anticipated to kick in from 5am on Sunday until Monday.

