Eskom frustrated with attacks against technicians

Eskom is frustrated with the level of crime meted out against the power utility’s technicians in Mabopane, Tshwane, it said on Friday.

Eskom health, safety, environment, quality and security manager in Gauteng, Kith Maitisa, said the state-owned entity has no choice but to withdraw services in communities where its employees are threatened.

Earlier this week, a security guard was shot while escorting the company’s technicians. This happened while the technicians were replacing a cable to restore supply in Block D Mabopane.

It is alleged that a vehicle with four occupants stopped next to the reaction security guard and two armed occupants got out of the vehicle and shot the guard before disarming him of his service firearm.

Eskom said the attack was the third incident that resulted in the injury and robbery of its staff. “It is concerning that our employees now require to be escorted while carrying out their duties to ensure the reliable supply of electricity is provided to the community,” said Maitisa.

The matter was reported to the Mabopane police station and the guard was rushed to a medical facility where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later discharged.

The power utility also announced that the rolling power cuts would be reduced to stage two from 4pm until midnight on Saturday and Sunday. It is anticipated that stage two blackouts will also be implemented during the same times throughout next week.

