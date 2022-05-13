Eskom lowers loadshedding to stage 1

Power utility Eskom lowered loadshedding to stage one from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, citing recovery in generation capacity.

“This afternoon, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit at Kusile and Majuba power stations. Meanwhile, a unit each at Camden and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.

The power utility has been implementing stage two power cuts since early this week, and has warned of a possibility of escalating blackouts to higher stages as the demand rises because of cold conditions.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author