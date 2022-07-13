Eskom lowers loadshedding to stage three

Eskom announced on Wednesday that loadshedding will continue to be implemented at stage three until midnight, a downgrade from stage four.

From midnight, stage-two power cuts will be reduced further to stage one until 5am on Thursday. “Loadshedding for Thursday remains as previously communicated,” the power utility said in a statement.

South Africa has so far experienced almost 80 days of load-shedding since January, a situation that Eskom says was made worse by the unprotected strike by its workers which ended on Tuesday last week.

Eskom blames the recent strike for continued delays in getting its generators back to full capacity.

Meanwhile, many South Africans complain that load-shedding and its ever-changing schedules do not only affect their daily commute, work and cooking schedules, but are now taking a toll on their mental health.

For the last three weeks, the country has been moving between stage six to four, and stage three of rolling blackouts.

“Loadshedding is a controlled way and legal requirement to make sure that the national power system remains stable in the case of major incidents to avoid a total countrywide blackout,” said Eskom.

