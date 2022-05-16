Eskom moves to stage 4 power cuts as generating capacity weakens

Loss of generating capacity has forced Eskom to implement stage 4 power cuts from 5pm to 10pm tonight, the power utility said on Monday, noting that it would continue to monitor the system.

“Eskom will continue to monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” the state-owned enterprise said in a statement.

The escalation to stage 4 comes after the utility warned during a media briefing in the morning that there was a possibility of moving to higher stages of loadshedding this week.

“The current outlook is that we need to implement stage three loadshedding tonight, although it may increase, and I think it is important to make this point that it may increase if there are additional breakdowns,” said Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer earlier in the day, noting that more generation capacity was lost at the weekend.

The power utility had lost units at its Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina and Kusile power stations, and two units at Lethabo since Friday night. The units at Majuba and Hendrina were returned to service by Sunday, but by then the utility had lost a further unit at Majuba, along with units at Tutuka and Camden.

