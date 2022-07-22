Eskom offers short reprieve from rolling blackouts

Rolling blackouts will be downgraded to stage one from 4pm until midnight on Friday, Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility added that load-shedding will then be suspended for the weekend because the system has sufficiently recovered.

Load-shedding peaked in June as the power utility embarked on an exercise to conceive emergency generation reserves following the strike at its power stations.

“Ahead of these disturbances, the power system had already been under considerable strain for a while,” the power utility said at the time.

On July 5, workers’ unions agreed to a wage offer from Eskom, ending an impasse over pay increases that triggered a week-long illegal strike and worsened power outages.

POWER ALERT 1

Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 – 24:00 this evening. Loadshedding will then be suspended as the system has sufficiently recovered pic.twitter.com/HV91HiBE8D — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 22, 2022

