Eskom recognition at Standard Bank awards triggers Twitter war

State-owned power utility Eskom scooped an award at the Standard Bank Women Awards.

The awards recognise and honour the individuals and organisations that make a meaningful contribution to gender empowerment in the country.

On Friday, Eskom was announced as the first runner-up in the Public Service 2022 category of the awards (Top Women Business in Public Service 2022).

Despite the concerning state of the power utility’s service delivery, it posted on its social media platforms that it has been recognised, taking pride about its achievement and saying it is honoured to receive the award on behalf of the 13 744 women in its employ.

“The Eskom women advancement programme leadership team expresses sincere gratitude for the recognition and is thankful to each and every woman, man, and persons of other genders who contribute to Eskom’s transformation achievements,” it said.

Eskom’s recognition stirred up a war on Twitter, where many people attacked the power utility and accused it of failing to resolve the ongoing power cuts.

Congratulations! Eskom is the first runner-up in the Public Service 2022 category of the #SBTopWomens Awards. pic.twitter.com/YNYgtfSrj0 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 11, 2022

For real because what is this!? 😅🤔 — Mapholoba (@_Pholobs) November 11, 2022

