Eskom recovers millions unlawfully paid to Brian Molefe

State-owned power utility Eskom has successfully recovered R30-million that the company says was unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund to boost its former CEO Brian Molefe’s pension fund.

“In July 2022, the North Gauteng High Court reaffirmed a 2018 high court judgment that had reviewed and set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and Eskom,” said Eskom in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court ordered Molefe to pay R50 000 bail following his arrest by the Hawks after he was linked to the R93-million procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015.

