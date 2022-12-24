Eskom suspends loadshedding for Christmas

Eskom announced on Saturday that loadshedding will be suspended at 5am on Sunday, Christmas day, until 26 December, Boxing day.

But the relief from blackouts will be short-lived, as stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented on 27 December until 4pm.

The struggling power utility said stage 3 would then kick in.

It also said that should there be multiple failures of generators, a higher stage of loadshedding may need to be implemented at short notice.

“The suspension of loadshedding on Christmas day is only possible due to the lower demand for electricity. Eskom appeals to all electricity users to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period. The generation fleet remains unpredictable and vulnerable,” it said in a statement.

