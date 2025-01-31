Eskom warns of possible stage-four rolling power cuts

Eskom has warned that stage-four rolling power cuts will take place this weekend, following 10 months without any interruptions in the electrical supply.

This follows the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) rejecting Eskom’s request for a 36.15% increase in electricity tariffs and instead approving a 12.74% increase for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

The rise will take effect on April 1. According to Nersa, Eskom will make R385-billion as a result of the increase in tariffs.

Nersa made its decision based on the information at its disposal and the analysis of Eskom’s sixth multi-year price determination revenue application for the 2025/2026, 2026/2027, and 2027/2028 financial years.

Dan Marokane, Eskom Group CEO, said the looming loadshedding is a potentially temporary setback.

Eskom’s generating fleet underwent structural improvements, which resulted in several months without loadshedding.

“However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times. This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves, which now need to be replenished,” said Marokane.

“Consequently, we are closely monitoring the status of our current emergency reserves, and loadshedding up to stage four may be implemented over the weekend.”

EFF wants review of tariff approval procedure

The EFF rejected the hike in electricity rates, pointing out that Eskom was established with public funds and ought to guarantee that electricity is affordable.

According to a statement from EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys, the red berets call for an examination of Nersa’s tariff approval procedure.

“The crisis at Eskom is not an accident. It is the product of deliberate mismanagement, looting, and a calculated agenda to privatise South Africa’s energy sector for the benefit of capitalist vultures,” said Mathys.

According to Kevin Mileham, the DA’s spokesperson for energy and electricity, Eskom’s price hike is three times greater than South Africa’s inflation rate, significantly driving up the cost of goods and services.

“Rather than raising tariffs, Eskom must be held accountable for its operational inefficiencies and financial mismanagement,” said Mileham.

“Eskom must stop the wasteful spending, address its failure to collect billions in unpaid municipal debts, and ensure that its operations are run efficiently and transparently.

“Only when these reforms are made can we even begin to consider any future price increases.”

