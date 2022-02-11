Estate agent sentenced for fraud

Johannesburg – Free State Estate Agent Nomakhosi Gans, 40, has been convicted and sentenced by Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for fraud, forgery, contravention of the Estate Agency Affairs Act and money laundering.

Gans conviction originates from the incident which took place during 2017, where the victim had deposited money to Gans Property Investments, for purchasing houses at Mafora suburb in Bloemfontein.

According to the Hawks spokesperson in Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, Gans had contacted the victim and indicated that the properties at Mafora are no longer for sale, and she will search for other properties. The victim then told Gans that she is not interested in other properties, and she then requested a refund of R175 000 which she had deposited.

Gans told the victim that her company was experiencing some financial difficulties and that she will refund the money at a later stage.

“After numerous follow-ups were made with Gans, no money was received by the victim. The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation which culminated in Gans being served with summons on 12 June 2020. She appeared in court on several occasions concluding to her recent conviction. The court sentenced Gans to eight years in prison for fraud which is suspended for five years on condition that she refunds the victim a total amount of R175 000 on or before 31 December 2024,” said Singo.

Gans was also sentenced to three years imprisonment for forgery, as well as a five-year sentence for contravening the Estate Agency Affairs Act and another five years imprisonment for money laundering which is suspended for five years.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author