eThekwini gives green light for burials

The ethekwini Municipality announced on Thursday evening that burials can again proceed.

As a result of the devastating floods, that saw more almost 400 fatalilities, funeral parlours were concerned that wouldn’t be able the victims this weekend.

Earlier this week an appeal was made to hold off on funerals for at least another week, sighting that the soil was still to wet for burial purposes. The floods also resulted in skulls and other human remains being exhumed because of natural disaster, resulting in the closure of these graveyards.

Msawakhe Mayisela, the eThekwini municipality spokesperson, said in a statement that the public can now make bookings for burials to lay their loved ones to rest.

“Except for eTafuleni cemetery in Inanda, where conditions are not yet conducive for burials,” said Mayisela. He also said residents should first make sure there was space available to bury their loved ones at the various cemeteries.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author