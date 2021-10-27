VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Etv Scandal’s Boniswa joins Imbewu

By Anelisa Sibanda
Lusanda Mbane. Image: Instagram.
Lusanda Mbane. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- Lusanda Mbane, popularly known as Boniswa on Scandal has joined yet another Etv popular drama series, Imbewu.

Her Scandal role came to an end in July.

Mbane said, “Playing the same character for five years is not easy but because of how her story has changed over the years, it has been a challenge and a great adventure. When I first got the role, Boniswa was supposed to be this sweet, warm, and loving woman. Then about two years in, she was turned into a villain, and I went into a dark place effortlessly in order to bring her to life.”

Lusanda hasn’t revealed the role she will be playing on Imbewu yet.

 

