Event organiser finally coughs up money owed to Ikhona Gogo

Media personality Ikhona Gogo has finally received her payment from an event organiser after battling for some time. On Friday, December 6, Ikhona Gogo opened up to Sunday World about how she was booked for two events by events organiser Linda Zulu-Sayineti, but never got paid.

This paper detailed how Zulu-Sayineti lured the unsuspecting Gogo into a troubled contract.

At that time, she said: “I was approached by Linda Zulu-Sayineti of Kingdom lifestyle event. She booked me via email. She was planning to host three events, in East London, Durban and Cape Town. I gave her the quotation and she said she’d speak to her management team.”

Sunday world detailed Ikhona’s plight

Gogo was eventually booked for two gigs, in Durban and in Cape Town. The Durban gig was on November 3 and the Cape Town gig happened on November 8.

Zulu-Sayineti had one special request, she wanted to pay by end of November. Gogo agreed to this request. Unfortunately, this was the start of her problems, as Zulu-Sayineti failed to honour their agreement.

“By the end of November I contacted Zulu and inquired about my money. She sounded surprised that I wasn’t paid and promised to sort it out. But till today, I haven’t received my money. The worst part of it is, she’s no longer taking my calls,” Gogo had said.

Event organiser paid, then released a statement

Sunday World also approached Zulu-Sayineti for comment and she promised to revert back to the publication. This publication made numerous attempts to get hold of her but she was no longer taking calls. Instead, instead she paid Gogo and issued a public statement.

Her statement reads: “Our attention has been brought to the publicised videos and claims made by Ikhona Gogo dated today, 06 December 2024. The above-mentioned had an agreement with Fresh Impressions. Harold Moyo (as she would mention on her adverts – Fresh Impressions Events) regarding her payments to be made as follows:- yesterday 5th and (R5,000)- today 6th Dec (balance of R4,000).

“Kingdom Lifestyle Events Management’s role was to source the services of Ikhona Gogo only. The financial obligations towards Ikhona, including and not limited to travelling, food etc were, and remained the responsibility of Fresh Impressions Africa. Not Kingdom Lifestyle. Ikhona Gogo was made aware of this at all material times.

Matter finally resolved

“Our role was limited to PR and Marketing, which we carried out exceptionally well throughout the project. During the course of this day, shortly after the posts in question, it was brought to our attention that the payment issue between the two parties has been resolved. We have been updated also that such defaming posts have since been deleted. And we have no further comment on the matter but to wish both parties the best in their future endeavours.”

Ikhona Gogo also confirmed payment.

