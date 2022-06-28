Ex-Bucs star Linda Mntambo starts new journey with Sekhukhune United

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo has confirmed that he has joined Sekhukhune United after the Buccaneers failed to renew his contract.

Through the club’s media team, Mntambo said he is excited about the new chapter in his football career, adding that he is grateful for the new journey.

“It’s my first day today but I already feel at home, especially after the tough session we had. I am grateful to the management for welcoming me to the team,” said Mntambo.

“I am here to add to what the team already has, and we will turn our losses into wins. I am here to play football; and make myself happy, my family proud, as well as the community that I come from, and most of all the team. I hope this season brings us nothing but happiness.”

Mntambo also penned a letter to Bucs, saying he took with him the club’s principles.

“As I head to Sekhukhune United, I will carry with the me the teachings of humility, oneness, team spirit and everything that I learned while at the club as I continue to shape myself to being the best athlete on and off the field.

“I am happy to have received your blessings as we part ways. I trust that those remaining at the club will carry the club’s badge with pride and joy as I will also do so at my new home,” he wrote.

Joining Mntambo at Sekhukhune United are Denwin Farmer and Abednego Mosiatlhaga.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author