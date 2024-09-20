Ex-Eskom contractor Michael Lomas back in court next Friday

The case against former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas has been postponed to September 27 for a formal bail hearing at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

Lomas was handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and appeared before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court shortly after landing in South Africa with heavy escort from the UK law officials.

Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, confirmed the matter. She said Lomas is facing 65 counts of corruption. These are related to the R1,4-billion meant to renovate the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

His court appearance comes after the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption launched a successful extradition.

His arrest was made on April 15, 2021, by the relevant authorities, and on May 20, 2021, he was freed on bond.

“The state’s application for his extradition was opposed. However, on January 30, 2023, an extradition order was signed by the minister of state and security in the UK,“ said Mamothame.

All appeal applications dismissed

“Subsequently, he lodged an appeal against the extradition order, and he was unsuccessful. Further, he launched four more appeals, which were all dismissed.

“In an attempt to evade extradition, he lodged an application with the European Court of Human Rights. And it was also unsuccessful.”

Lomas is scheduled to stand trial alongside former Eskom executives France Hlakudi and Abram Masango. As well as businessmen Antonio Jose Trindade and Hudson Kgomoeswana.

Masango and Hlakudi are accused of receiving undue gratification of R30-million each. They received it from the contractors, Trindade and Lomas.

Babinatlou Business Services and its director, Kgomoeswana, are accused of facilitating the alleged bribes. These bribes were on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the senior bosses of the state power utility.

Corrupt businessmen should suffer

The SA Federation of Trade Unions’ spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, stated that the courts needed to hear this case immediately.

He highlighted the broader implications of the scandal. And he noted that powerful individuals within Eskom and the private sector are now facing legal consequences. This for their involvement in the corruption that led to significant cost overruns. It also caused an enormous debt burden for Eskom.

“Corrupt business people and their counterparts in government should suffer both fates,” Shaku said.

