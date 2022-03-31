Ex-municipal manager out on bail for defrauding council

Sipho Manqele, the former municipality manager at uMhlabuyalingana local municipality, has appeared in court for fraud after he was apprehended on Monday.

The 61-year-old briefly appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday on two counts of fraud.

Police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said it is alleged that in 2010 Manqele fraudulently submitted payment certificates to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

“The first service provider was paid R292 500 for the work that was incomplete and the second one was paid R794 866 for the services that were not rendered. As a result, the department suffered an actual loss of R1 087 366,” said Mhlongo.

“A case of fraud was reported at eManguzi police station, and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban serious commercial crime investigation for an intensive probe.”

Manqele, who is out on R2 000 bail, will next appear at the same court on May 3 after the case was postponed.

