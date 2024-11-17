Ex-players sue Richards Bay for non-payment

Four football players have dragged PSL outfit Richards Bay to the Johannesburg High Court for refusing to pay them their breach of contract fees after terminating their services.

Sibonginhlanhla Mthethwa, Khetha Shabalala, Nzuzo Thabiso Mkhize and Michael Boy Gumede, who are being represented by the South African Football Players Union

(Safpu), have cited Richards Bay as the first respondent, the National Dispute Resolution Chamber (NDRC) as the second respondent, and the National Soccer League (NSL) as the third respondent.

In the court papers Sunday World has seen, Safpu secretary-general Nhlanhla Shabalala states that Mthethwa was employed as a professional football player by the club.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper