Ex-Sunday World journalist Anelisa Sibanda passes on

The premature death of young, talented journalist Anelisa Sibanda has dealt another blow to the journalism community.

Sibanda, who was affectionately known as MaNdaba, died on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

The 27-year-old was rushed to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain, according to her family.

Aunt confirmed the passing

Her aunt, Siphephelaphi Sibanda, confirmed the news.

“We are all shocked by her sudden passing, as we were still expecting a lot from her.

“Anelisa was a respectful youngster who had a bright future ahead of her. She complained about stomach pain. We are truly hurt and sad by her sudden death. This has brought a lot of pain to the family.”

Siphephelaphi stated that Sibanda’s funeral preparations are in progress. More information will be released after everything has been finalised, she said.

In 2021, Sibanda became an intern at Sunday World, where she contributed to the publication’s online platform and gained experience in journalism.

She began working for the publication after graduating from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Sibanda also loved to travel, and she would go out with her friends to see new places around the world.

Ex-colleagues remember their ‘ray of sunshine’

Friends and former colleagues honoured Sibanda, who was seen as a ray of hope because of her tenacity and love for what she did.

Sunday World acting editor Ngwako Malatji said: “When I heard of Anelisa’s passing, I was gutted. My heart is bleeding. Anelisa was a rising starlet who served Sunday World with loyalty and compassion.

“She was a staunch Christian who feared and loved God. Anelisa has departed too soon when she still had so much to offer. To the Sibanda family, thank you for sharing Anelisa with us. May her soul rest in peace.”

The publication’s layout designer, Matshepo Serage-Mahlulo, said: “Anelisa was a very respectful young lady with a passion for what she was doing.

Humble, self-driven and passionate

“She was always there to help in any way and to make sure that the end results of any work she was doing were great. She was a polite, friendly, beautiful young woman.”

Former colleague Maseipati Tsotsotso said: “I took her under my wing, mentoring her and her fellow young writers as a sub-editor. She was just so sweet, humble, respectful, and receptive to criticism.

“She had this hunger for excellence in her work as she navigated the complexities of this ever-evolving industry. Her face would just light up when I walked in.

“I’m so heartbroken at the passing of this young woman. She had so much ahead of her.”

Easiest person to work with

Sunday World sports reporter Siyasanga Monoalibe said: “Anelisa was one of the easiest people to work with.

“What made it easier for me to work with her was that we already had a good relationship from TUT.

“I will forever be grateful that I had an opportunity to work with her. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal glory.”

Remembered for her warm, generous personality

Former colleague Nompilo Goba expressed shock and grief at her ex-colleague’s passing.

“Anelisa was a remarkable colleague whose passion for her work was matched only by her warmth and generosity.

“Working with her was a privilege, as she approached every task with unwavering dedication. She brought out the best in those around her with her thoughtful insights.

“Her presence made a lasting impact on our team. And she will be deeply missed both professionally and personally.”

Best friend and Sunday World entertainment writer Mbalenhle Zuma also paid tribute. “Anelisa was more of a sister than a friend and a colleague. We met at varsity, and little did we know we’d work together at Sunday World.

“We clicked and formed a sisterhood and did almost everything together. She was a beacon of positivity. Always brought a smile to everyone’s face with her quick wit and endless optimism.

“She had the most contagious laugh; you would swear she was always the life of the party. Her unwavering support and encouragement during difficult times made her an invaluable friend. It meant so much to me. Heaven has gained an angel, and we have lost. We are shattered.”

Best friend left shattered by news

Best friend and former colleague Coceka Magubeni is still in disbelief. “We had many things in common, such as our upbringing, morals, and aspirations.

“Despite our differences — I’m a little more extroverted, while she’s more introverted — we were a wonderful match. Using the past tense when speaking of her is difficult.

“I’m still trying to come to terms with the fact that I can’t text her to let her know how my day is going. Since I’ve known her, we’ve never gone a day without speaking.”

Former colleague Bongani Mdakane said: “It is very painful and sad that Anelisa has departed. She was a shining armour and a feisty young woman filled with bigger dreams.

“Her persona was great as she navigated her path in journalism. She ran her race and made her mark in this world. May her soul rest in power.”

Sunday World layout designer Muzi Hadebe said: “Condolences to Anelisa’s family. We are all shattered as we have lost a good, kind, loving soul. She was well-spoken, down to earth, and respectful. Her death came as a shock. May your soul rest in peace, Ane.”

Hard worker who got disillusioned with evolving industry

Sports editor Kgomotso Mokoena said: “When I first met Anelisa in the Sunday World newsroom, I saw a starry-eyed dreamer and enthusiast. She was eager to learn and ready to announce her arrival in the industry.

“I don’t think she had it the way she had planned or dreamt about. And she was a bit frustrated by the realities of the industry and the world of newspapers. But she was not one to quit.

She was always eager to cover any beat — sports, politics, entertainment, or news. With her kind demeanour and attention to detail, she was destined for greater things, but the Lord has a plan for us all.

“Her untimely death is just heart-breaking and unbearable. Condolences to Anelisa’s family, friends, and loved ones — may they find strength in these difficult times.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content