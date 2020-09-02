News

Expect a dark weekend as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to stage 4

By Kabelo Khumalo

Embattled power utility Eskom said today it will implement stage 4 loadshedding from 3pm until at least 10pm due to the coming under pressure.

The power producer in a statement said the power blackouts is due to “multiple” unit breakdowns as well as increased demand due to the cold weather which welcomed Spring.

“Loadshedding will persist throughout the weekend as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as soon as possible. Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of loadshedding should there be any further developments,” the statement reads.


“This loadshedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system…we urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the insance of loadshedding.”

