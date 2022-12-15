Fake Eastern Cape traditional surgeon still on the run

The police in the Eastern Cape are looking for an illegal traditional surgeon who allegedly circumcised an underage boy at Mqwangweni location in Ngqeleni.

According to a police report, the incident took place last week when a 13-year-old boy was circumcised without permission from his family. The family revealed that the child had asked to go to the initiation school but they refused, telling him he was too young.

The boy’s family has since opened a case against the the illegal traditional surgeon.

Police spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Thembinkosi Kinana, said the family has removed the son from the illegal initiation school he was enrolled in by the surgeon.

”Anyone with the information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is requested to inform the Ngqeleni SAPS or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, because the suspect is still at large. The initiate was subsequently removed from the initiation school,” said Kinana.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author