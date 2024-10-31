Family, community bid sad farewell to little Amantle

Mourners, community members, and schoolchildren gathered at the Orlando East Community Hall in Soweto on Thursday to say goodbye to six-year-old Amantle Samane, who tragically died after a dreadful incident.

The minor, who was found half naked in a shack, was raped and murdered last week. A man identified as Phethe Sara Simiao, a Mozambican national, was arrested for the crimes.

During the funeral, Amantle was described as a curious, inquisitive, and yet kind child. The family said Amantle’s dream was to become a nurse when she finished school.

“Let us learn from the life and the lessons she shared through her curiosity. Though her journey was cut short, her light will remain in our hearts.

Little girl’s life honoured

“We will honour her memory by embracing our own curiosity just as she did,” said her aunt Mahlogonolo Samane.

Amantle’s heartbroken mother wrote a message expressing her love and longing for her kid, which her aunt read.

“I miss you already, my baby girl, and I know you miss me, your sisters, and your brothers. I cannot wait to hug you forever,” she read.

Meanwhile, Orlando East ward councillor Bongani Dlamini commented on the suspect in the case being an undocumented immigrant.

“This shows that there are still loose screws in our system, our borders are not secure. We all do not know how the suspect gained access into the country,” he said.

He added that, without the community, the arrest of the suspect would have been impossible.

Councillor commends community action

“This is a community victory. It shows that if we unite and fight against crime together, we will win. We didn’t care about our political affiliations, but we worked together. For the justice that is owed to the Samane family. Now tomorrow, I urge all of you to go in numbers to the court and support this family.

“We need to say in one voice that no bail should be granted to the suspect,” he said.

The suspect is expected to make his second court appearance on Friday at the Protea magistrate’s court in Protea North, Soweto.

Suspect an undocumented immigrant

At his previous appearance, the man, through his lawyer, stated that he would like to apply for bail. He indicated that because he doesn’t have prior criminal records.

However, the state said it would oppose the application. This is considering that the suspect is an undocumented immigrant and might skip the country.

