Family does not suspect child died of food poisoning

Lisa Ramoshaba, a 30-year-old from Meadowlands in Soweto, has described how she lost her 12-year-old sister, Kelebogile.

Ramoshaba claims that her lastborn sister, who was a sixth-grade pupil at Thobeka Primary School, passed away from an unexpected illness that the family is still unsure of.

According to her, the family does not want to associate the case with the ongoing food poisoning stories that have been reported in the province.

“My sister was fine the whole day on Sunday [November 3]. She was her usual happy self, and she played with my two children in front of the house,” she explained.

Things changed in the evening when she started vomiting. A foam then came out of her mouth after that.

When her sister was experiencing seizures, she added that she called her father and stepmother inside their room.

Brain damage

“They took her to Dobsonville Clinic. They put her on drip and transferred her to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

“They scanned her and informed them that her heart stopped for some time before she was taken to the clinic, and that damaged her brain, so they instructed my father to come and check her on Monday.”

On Monday, nothing had changed, she said, as the child was still not responding to the machines.

“My dad was called on Tuesday to come to the hospital. When he arrived, he was informed that my sister was late.”

She further said that her children already miss the deceased.

“My children are already asking about her; we miss Kele. She was such a sweet, adorable girl who loved people and gardening.

“Even her teachers said she would always be hands-on in the garden.”

Ramoshaba said her parents went to the hospital for post-mortem results and proceeded with the funeral arrangements that will take place in Limpopo.

441 cases of food contamination

Meanwhile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi shared that there have been 441 cases of food contamination, with 23 fatalities in the province recently.

“Children between the ages of six and 10 make up the bulk of the cases. West Rand has reported the most incidents, followed by Ekurhuleni.

“Seven postmortem results out of the 19 deaths tested positive for organophosphate,” said Lesufi.

“We call on Gauteng residents not to buy foodstuffs that have reached the expiry: use or sell by dates.

“When buying groceries, please take your time and check the dates before buying.”

