Family left devastated after daughter went missing 21 days ago

Johannesburg – It’s been days of confusion and panic to the family of the 21-year-old woman who disappeared after going to submit documents at school.

Ntombikayise Faniso from Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, who is the mother of Zinathi Magqaza (21) told the Sunday World that, she received a phone call from someone who said her daughter should bring her documents because she has been accepted at a college in East London.

“I didn’t want to give this too much thought but because my daughter needed to go to school, I ended up allowing her to go meet up with this person in town,” she said.

She further said what raised eyebrows to her is the fact that this person called them on a Sunday (22 of August 2021).

“I called her later that day and she said she will get back to me, until today she hasn’t called. When I call her now, her phone goes straight to voicemail but on Whatsapp she responds,” said the confused mother.

She said they’ve tried to track the number that called her that Sunday, with the help of the police and its owner is in East London.

“This is unlike my daughter; I have a feeling the person who responds to me on Whatsapp is not her. I am stressed I don’t want to lie, because disturbing things happen to our kids nowadays. I don’t think she is safe where she is, we don’t know whether we will find her alive or not,” she concluded.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday, he mentioned the issue of gender-based violence following, the brutal killing of Nosicelo Mtebeni who was a Law student in Forthare University in the Eastern Cape.

“While we intensify the fight against covid19, we cannot ignore the other pandemic that is causing misery and damage in the country. We just finished women’s month, and this month alone we have witnessed terrible crimes that were committed against women, these gruesome acts cannot and should not go unpunished,” said President Ramaphosa.

