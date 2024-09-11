Family of hospitalised ex-minister Gordhan asks for privacy

Pravin Gordhan, a former minister, has been admitted to the hospital, his family announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement attested to the fact that, despite his poor health, Gordhan was getting the best medical care possible.

Having trained as a pharmacist, Gordhan has served as a cabinet minister in the past in the areas of finance, public enterprises, traditional affairs, and cooperative governance.

Read more:

Minister Gordhan slammed as his exit from politics is announced

Gloves are off between Xiluva leader and Gordhan’s office

“Mr Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care,” reads the statement in part.

“The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Further updates on his condition will be provided.”

History of Gordhan’s illness

The beginning of Gordhan’s health problems dates back to August 2023, when he was ill and unable to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee in Cape Town while serving as minister of public enterprises.

He had written to the committee chairperson, Khayalethu Magaxa, to explain that he had received advice from his specialist not to travel.

Gordhan was due to respond to accusations made by Kgothatso Tlhakudi, the director-general of public enterprises who was at the time on suspension.

Gordhan, according to Tlhakudi, allegedly meddled in the process of choosing the Takatso Consortium as the top bidder for a 51 percent stake in SAA, the national carrier.

This was the second time that Gordhan had called off a meeting that was supposed to discuss the accusation made against him.

Severity of Gordhan’s poor health

In addition, Gordhan had previously declared that he intended to concentrate on his wellbeing and health after the 2024 general elections and leave politics.

The family’s request for privacy demonstrates the severity of his illness.

The family stated that it will provide any new information that becomes available regarding Gordhan’s health.

Read more:

Gordhan slams ‘reckless’ parly committee over Takatso deal

DA warns Gordhan against legal battle over SAA deal

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content