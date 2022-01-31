Family of slain 15-year-old lives in fear as killer still at large

Johannesburg- The family of Tshegofatso Agnes Matibako, 15, said it was living in fear, always walking around looking over their shoulders because they did not know what would happen to them.

This comes after the gruesome discovery of Tshegofatso’s badly decomposed naked body in a two-roomed house that she was renting with her Lesotho national boyfriend, aged 45, at Lomanyaneng village near Mahikeng on December 23 2021.

According to the police, the man, who allegedly lived under a false name and age, is a person of interest in this case. A manhunt is underway.

“We do not feel safe anymore because the perpetrator is out there roaming the streets. I want the suspect to be handed over to the community when arrested because if he is arrested, he will be released on bail,” said Joyce Matibako, Tshegofatso’s mother.

Community leader Meshack Motlhaping shared the same sentiments, saying they had experienced killings in their area recently.

“We cannot afford to live in fear of being killed by these foreign nationals who are here illegally,” said Motlhaping.

“The main disturbing issue is that these foreigners are undocumented. So, they do as they please because they know they cannot be traced,” he added.

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “As the police in the province, we are striving to provide a professional service at all times. However, we are aware that there will always be pockets of complaints regarding service delivery.

“We therefore urge the public to report their complaints to station commanders, including those of service delivery.

“There is progress in Tshegofatso’s case but I am not at liberty to divulge details because that might jeopardise the case,” added Mokgwabone.

He said the investigating officer had met twice with the family to update it about the case.

Meanwhile, the executive mayor of Mahikeng local municipality, Tshepiso Mphehlo, said the death of Tshegofatso was devastating.

Mphehlo said it was imperative for men to take a stand and fight gender-based violence.

