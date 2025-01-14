Family proud as Olympic medallist Walaza crosses matric finish line

Olympic medallist Bayanda Walaza’s family has expressed its joy after he completed and passed his matric.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Walaza’s uncle Kgotso Makinta told Sunday World on Tuesday that as a family they are proud of the sprinting sensation for his latest achievement.

“We are extremely proud of Bayanda’s achievements in both academics and in athletics. He used to struggle a lot with his studies but there was always potential in him to do well,” he said.

Missed a lot of classes due to the tournament

“Athletics season last year was intense and he missed a lot of classes. So credit must be given to his teachers and the principal at Curro, Mr Le Roux. This for all the support he afforded Bayanda. This is a crucial stage in his career future. We only hope the choices he made would steer him in the right path of success.”

The 18-year-old competed in France last year. There, he became the first athlete to win a medal while still in high school. He later won a gold medal in the 100 metres and 200 metres at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Peru.

On Monday, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, visited Walaza’s school, Curro Hazeldean High School in Pretoria, following the release of the IEB Matric results.

Speaking to the media, an excited Walaza shared that he had passed his matric with a bachelor’s pass.

Matric more daunting than running a race

The excited teen likened discovering his results to running a race. Although he claims matric was much more daunting.

During the wait for the results, he said it was truly scary, but he is impressed with how he did.

When he was asked which was more difficult between matric or the Olympics, he said: “In Paris, I could control the fear, but this was so scary.”

